ISIS kneads 250 Christian Children in a Dough Mixer

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) deplored the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC) for turning a deaf ear to the cries of persecuted Christians in Iraq and Syria. The organization aired its concern through a formal presentation before the body last week.

Reuters/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TVA masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015.

The oral testimony echoed contents of the written statement submitted by ACLJ to the UNHRC last month detailing the atrocities committed by the Islamic State (ISIS) against Christians. The reason for the oppressive acts is to destroy religious minorities as well as decimate their homelands and cultures.

The statement enumerated the crimes committed by ISIS that included beheadings, burning people alive, burying people alive in caskets, rape, kidnapping, enslavement, destruction of religious sites, sexual slavery, forced conversion, ransom demands and property seizures.

In all, up to 200,000 Christians suffered at the brutal hands of ISIS in 2014. There were cases of children being tortured in front of parents, and if they refuse to renounce their faith, the entire family is crucified. Also documented was the beheading of eight Christian women after they were raped in public.

The most hideous account was about 250 children who were kneaded to death in a bread machine. Based on the report, ISIS went to a bakery in the Syrian town of Duma and burned its six workers alive in an oven. The jihadis then placed the children in an industrial dough mixer and kneaded them alive.

ACLJ questioned UNHRC's refusal to declare that vulnerable groups in Iraq and Syria are suffering from genocide as defined by the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The declaration would have carried a significant weight in protecting the victims, it said.

The longer the declaration is made, the more the victims feel abandoned, ACLJ went on. As one survivor bewailed: "No one cares about us like we are not human." It thus called on the UNHRC to recognize that the atrocities committed by ISIS constitute genocide to obligate the international community to take action.