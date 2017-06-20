ISIS News: Hamas Debunks Terrorist Group's Claim It Was Responsible for Jerusalem Attack

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for shooting and stabbing terror outside the walled Old City in annexed east Jerusalem that left an Israeli policewoman dead on Friday last week. However, Hamas was quick to debunk the terrorist group's claim as it insists that it was them who made the attack.

REUTERS/Ammar AwadIsraeli policemen secure the scene of the shooting and stabbing attack outside Damascus gate in Jerusalem's old city June 16, 2017. Both ISIS and Hamas claim they were responsible for the attack.

According to reports, the attack in Jerusalem happened as tens of thousands of Palestinians held night prayers at the nearby Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is considered to be the third holiest Muslim site last week, and incidentally, was the third Friday of the Ramadan. It resulted in the death of Hadas Malka, 23, a staff sergeant major, who suffered multiple stab wounds.

On Sunday, ISIS made a claim online, saying that its jihadist fighters were responsible for the attack in Jerusalem as the terrorist group are targeting the gathering of Jews and warning that the said attack will not be the last.

However, some now doubt whether the claims of ISIS are true as Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, has also claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it was their leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group that caused the terror. According to Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri, the attackers involved two Palestinians from the PFLP and one from Hamas itself.

Zuhri believes that ISIS' claim for the responsibility on the attack on Jerusalem is meant to sow confusion. After all, it was not the first time for the terrorist group to claim responsibility on a terror attack.

Prior to its claim on the Jerusalem attack, ISIS had also falsely claimed it was responsible for the terror attack in Resorts World Manila earlier this month that left 38 people dead, including the culprit. However, it was later revealed that the perpetrator was a former Philippine government employee who was heavily indebted and wanted to steal millions worth of casino chips.