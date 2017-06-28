ISIS News Today 2017: Canadian Sniper Takes Record-Breaking Shot Against Islamic State Insurgent

A Canadian soldier stationed in Iraq recently set a new world record for a confirmed sniper kill. He shot an ISIS operative from a distance of over 3,000 meters.

Reports say that ISIS will target Canada and the U.S. after the Manchester bombing.

"The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces," a military source said in a statement. "Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn't have a clue what was happening."

The sniper is reportedly part of the elite Joint Task Force 2. The shot was fired from a high-rise, 3,450 meters away from the target. The record-breaking shot was captured on camera along with the necessary data to confirm it.

Since 2014, Canada has been actively participating in the fight against the terrorist organization, ISIS. And it continues to by training more soldiers with what the unnamed source describes as a world-class sniper system. In fact, Canadians are the designated snipers in the elite squad Joint Task Force.

The previous record holder was a British sniper named Craig Harrison. In 2009, he shot a Taliban gunman from 2,475 meters in an operation in Afghanistan.

This Saturday, as the country celebrates its 150th anniversary, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in Parliament Hill to celebrate. Extra security measures will be implemented to prevent a possible attack, given such a big crowd. Armed police will be stationed in various locations, and surveillance cameras will be installed to monitor the entire event.

CTV News reports that the national security memo mentioned that the terrorist group issues a warning to the Muslim community, telling them to avoid markets as well as public gatherings in the country. ISIS threatens the country with explosives, vehicles, and beheadings.