ISIS News Today 2017: 'Cubs of the Caliphate' Members Carry Out Brutal Execution

There is no place like the Internet. In a new shocking video released by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's (ISIS) media outlet Furqan, two young boys (called "Cubs of the Caliphate") forced their prisoners to kneel in front of them at the doorway of an unknown building in Afghanistan.

Reuters/StringerA militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile phone to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

The 12-second long video shows the "Cubs of the Caliphate" members aggressively pulling back the heads of the two terrified spies before the younger jihadists begin ranting at the camera. They then point their handguns at their prisoners and do the killings.

In another scene, three more men are killed, this time by four heavily-armed adults standing next to an ISIS flag. It is not yet clear where exactly in Afghanistan the footage was captured.

This is not the first time ISIS has released a video showing "Cubs of the Caliphate" members carrying out brutal executions of adults and being trained as they pledge allegiance to the organization. In early January, the terrorist group released a video featuring a Kazakh boy seemingly executing two Russians who are also accused of being spies.

"Cubs of the Caliphate" is the name given to young children who are being prepared and trained to be the next generation of fighters. They are also used as killing tools to carry out the suicide bombings. Failure to carry out the mission would result in the kid's death.

In fact, a local source told Alsumaria News, as cited by Iraqi News, that the ISIS has burned a member of the "Cubs of the Caliphate" after he refused to assault and slaughter his family in the Matbija district, Salahuddin Governorate.

According to the source, ISIS already started encouraging its members to attack their own families — particularly those who disagree with the group's radical ideology — as well as support security forces and their affiliated militias.