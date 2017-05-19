ISIS Savages Dismember Children, Behead Women in Rampage in Central Syria

As many as 82 people have been killed in a wave of slaughter carried out by the Islamic State terror group in central Hama province in Syria, with reports that women and children have been beheaded and dismembered.

(Photo: Reuters/Stringer)A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a statement posted on jihadist websites said on Sunday. The group, previously known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS, has renamed itself "Islamic State" and proclaimed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghadi as "Caliph" - the head of the state, the statement said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights provided the latest update on the slaughter on Friday, noting that as many as 82 people have been killed in what is the most violent single attack on the countryside of Salamiyah city in more than two years.

SOHR clarified that 56 of the casualties were people killed in the villages of Aqareb al-Safi and Al-Mabujeh, with five children younger than 18 and four women among the dead.

Another 26 casualties were IS members, who were killed during the violent attack.

The head of the National Hospital in Salamiyeh, Dr. Noufal Safar, which received 52 of the bodies, said that there were 11 women and 17 children killed, according to The Mirror.

Safar noted that some of the victims were beheaded, while others were missing limbs.

"They were brought with all forms of deformations but most of them appear to have died as a result of gunfire," the doctor said.

The wounded apparently said that the IS radicals, who control territory across Iraq and Syria, stormed their homes and began beheading people inside, including women.

Rami Razzouk, a coroner at the hospital who inspected the bodies, revealed that most of the children who were killed were dismembered, while many of the men lost their lives due to shelling, or heavy machine gun fire.

The Aqareb and Al-Mabujeh villages are stationed along a strategically important highway, which links the Syrian capital of Damascus to the northern city of Aleppo.

The MailOnline reports that several religious minority sects reside in the villages, with IS attacking Al-Mabujeh on previous occasions as well.

The terror group has carried out horrific atrocities against Christian, Yazidi, and other religious minorities.

Back in April the dead bodies of over 1,600 people were found in 31 different mass graves in the predominantly Yazidi town of Sinjar in northern Iraq, in one of the most devastating discoveries yet.

"We see clear evidence of the intent to destroy the Yazidi people," Naomi Kikoler, deputy director of the Center for the Prevention of Genocide at United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, previously said.

"There's been virtually no effort to systematically document the crimes perpetrated, to preserve the evidence, and to ensure that mass graves are identified and protected."

A Yazidi human rights Iraqi activist separately told the annual Women in the World Summit in New York City last month that in one instance, an IS militant ripped a baby from a mother's womb and raped it.

"When ISIS took over our town and they were trying to run away. Because she was heavy and pregnant and couldn't run a lot, she told her family to save themselves and run away and she was going to walk slowly until she gets to where they are," activist Feryal Pirali explained the details behind the attack in the city of Sinjar.

"Unfortunately, she didn't make it."

"The ISIS people got her. What they did to her was they opened up her stomach," Pirali said as she motioned a straight line across her stomach with her hand. "They opened her up and got her baby girl out. They raped the baby and they also raped her."