Ivanka Trump Latest News: Clothing Line Manufacturer Violates Labor Standards; First Daughter Heckled at W20 Summit in Berlin

First daughter Ivanka Trump recently traveled to Germany in order to take part in the W20 Summit under the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel. The event went relatively well, apart from a number of audience members openly heckling her. However, it looks like Trump is facing a whole new issue--once again involving her fashion line.

REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUEIvanka Trump recently visited Germany for the W20 Summit.

According to a report from The Washington Post, industry watchdog group Fair Labor Association recently discovered that the manufacturer of Trump's clothing brand does not adhere to labor standards established by the U.N. International Labor Organization. It was revealed that workers at its factory in China are being paid approximately $62 a week for 60 hours of work.

Additionally, the workers are not getting medical and housing benefits that have been legally mandated. Paid leaves are also limited to five days a year at the factory owned by Trump's manufacturing partner.

This is not the first time her clothing brand became involved in a major issue. Earlier this year, Nordstrom stopped carrying Trump's brand due to low sales performance, but it was met with disapproval from the president, who publicly tweeted that his daughter "has been treated so unfairly" by the department store.

The first daughter recently traveled to Berlin in order to take part in the W20 Summit under the invite of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trump joined a panel discussion that included Merkel and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde, moderated by WirtschaftsWoche editor-in-chief Miriam Meckel.

During the discussion, Trump spoke about women in the workplace. She also admitted that her role in her father's administration is still unfamiliar to her. At one point, Trump defended her father as having been "a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive," according to The New York Times. Her statement was met with distinct negative reactions from the viewing audience.

While in Germany, Trump also visited the U.S. Embassy staff and their families, as well as the Monument to the Murdered Jews of Europe. She toured an apprenticeship program in Siemens and mingled with other W20 participants.