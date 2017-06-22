Ivanka Trump News: U.S. First Daughter Spends Time with Kids After Capitol Hill Visit

Despite her hectic schedule that comes with her role as her father's adviser, Ivanka Trump proves that work-and-family balance can be achieved as she managed to sneak in some family time after attending an official business on Capitol Hill.

REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueIvanka Trump attends U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 3, 2017.

According to reports, the U.S. presidential daughter recently shared photos of her and her kids' visit to the Washington's Navy Museum following her visit to Capitol Hill. As seen on the photos she shared on her official Twitter account, the first daughter's kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, had a fun time as the U.S. president's grandchildren clambered on some of the museum's displays.

"Arabella, Joseph, Theo & I had the best time visiting the Navy Museum today! Thank you for the great work that you do," Trump said in a tweet that accompanied the photos she uploaded. While she uploaded the same photo on Instagram, she came up with a different caption for which, saying the museum is "a terrific place to teach kids about the great work of our amazing American sailors, past and present!"

Trump's visit to the museum happened on Wednesday evening, a day after her controversial visit with Florida Republican senator Frank Rubio to tackle the issues on tax reform focused on families, specifically the child tax credit. However, what sparked the controversy between the meeting of Rubio and Trump were the photos captured prior to the formal meeting, showing the Republican senator getting an unreciprocated hug from America's first daughter after attempting to wrap his arms around her.

As the photos caused a social media debate, Rubio eventually took to his Twitter account to clarify things that he did not attempt to hug Trump, accompanying it with a photo taken at a different angle and is meant to prove his claim. However, Trump responded by saying that what Rubio said was "fake news" and that the senator was an excellent hugger.