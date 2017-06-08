James Comey Hearing Full Text: What Will the Former FBI Director Talk About During the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing?

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8.

(Photo: Reuters/Jim Lo Scalzo, Gary Cameron)A combination photo of U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey is expected to describe in detail his interactions with U.S. President Donald Trump since his election as the nation's leader. He will speak up about the alleged connection between Trump's campaign team and Russia, and about reports that he was asked to pledge his loyalty by dropping FBI investigations into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The Senate Intelligence Committee released on Wednesday, June 7, a copy of Comey's full written statement for his upcoming appearance before the committee. In his prepared testimony, Comey revealed that he had nine one-on-one conversations with the President in four months, three of which were done in person while the other six were over the phone.

In these encounters, there were three instances wherein Comey told the President that he was not under investigation. His testimony also details how Trump had asked to see him alone in the Oval Office on Feb. 14 and requested that he discontinue the investigation into Flynn.

"When the door by the grandfather clock closed, and we were alone, the President began by saying, 'I want to talk about Mike Flynn,'" Comey wrote about his one-on-one interaction with the President in the Oval Office in February. "He repeated that Flynn hadn't done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.'"

Ahead of Comey's appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Trump had simply wished the former FBI director "luck." However, according to Time, the administration and his allies are making preparations behind the scenes to rebut Comey's testimony and discredit him.

As for who will potentially replace Comey as FBI Director, Trump announced on Wednesday morning that he would be nominating Christopher Wray. The president's nominee is a former top Justice Department official who worked in the George W. Bush administration.

The full text of Comey's prepared testimony for the congressional hearing can be read here.