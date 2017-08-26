Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes News: Unconfirmed Couple Photographed Separately in the Same Area

Jamie Foxx was spotted in close proximity of where Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, were also seen strolling around earlier this week.

Reuters/Ray Stubblebine Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were spotted in the same area, indicating that they spent time together in secret.

A snapshot of the "Blame It" singer–songwriter hanging out at The Commons in Calabasas, Southern California was taken this week. Around the same time, Holmes was seen spending some quality time with her daughter at the high-end retail center.

Foxx, who was reported to have a bag of Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, a pair of khakis and a wide-brimmed hat. He was speculated to be going in the direction of Holmes' residence.

Although it has been a long time since Foxx and Holmes stirred up rumors of their hidden romance, the couple has yet to publicly confirm their relationship.

"They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile," an insider shared with E! News. "They are really happy. It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."

The insider hinted that keeping a low-profile relationship is what makes Foxx and Holmes' rumored relationship work.

With that, it seems Foxx and Holmes will continue to keep their romance private. According to the insider, the two lovebirds are firm about keeping their union between them.

Rumors about Foxx and Holmes' romance have been going on for years, but the two haven't been seen together in public, except for the time when they appeared on stage for a benefit in New York and when they were photographed hanging out inside a recording studio.

One of the things that support the rumors of Foxx and Holmes' relationship is how the "Dawson's Creek" actress loves wearing her rumored beau's glasses.

Yahoo! noted that Holmes was seen around New York City wearing Foxx's "The Socialite" shades, speculating that it's one of the ways that the actress supports her secret beau.