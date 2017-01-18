'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Rogelio to Confront Bruce about Xo?

Xo (Andrea Navedo) looks happy with her boyfriend Bruce (Ricardo Chavira) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin." Has she really moved on from Rogelio (Jamie Camil)?

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin

Fans who support Xo and Rogelio will be disappointed with what they are going to see when the series returns this January. As per the promo, Xo appears very much in love with Bruce. Jane (Gina Rodriguez) can only shake her head at her mother's infatuation with the man.

Bruce was actually Xo's old boyfriend. When they met in the past, Bruce was already married, but he told her he was not. Xo found out about it eventually and they broke up. Jane and Alba (Ivonne Coll) know the whole story that is why they do not like Bruce. Jane, specifically, was disappointed with her mother for giving the brute another chance.

As for Rogelio, he has been trying his best to forget Xo. They separated when he told her he wanted to have another child. Xo was against the idea. Rogelio then had a business arrangement with Darci (Justina Machado). He really hoped to give Jane a baby sister or brother.

Although Xo may be with Bruce now, there is still a chance that Rogelio will fight for her. Jane's parents have shown that they cannot keep away from each other for long. Rogelio may want to win back Xo and show her that the man she is with now does not deserve her love.

Meanwhile, Coll recently said in an interview that there would be many changes in the upcoming episodes of the show. She revealed that there would be fights and that many relationships would be in trouble. Hopefully, it would not have something to do with Jane and her new husband, Michael (Brett Dier), who has decided to give up his badge and become a stand-up comedian.

"People are not going to be very happy or are going to be extremely happy, because there are going to be so many changes that are going to happen. There are fans that hold loyalties to certain situations or storylines or characters, so it's going to be interesting, that feuds that will ensue when the storylines start to come in, and they're like, 'What??!!' That's what it's going to be like — 'What the ...? Oh, no!'" Coll teased.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 episode 8 will air on Monday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.