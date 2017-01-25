'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: Darci Starts to Have Second Thoughts About Rogelio

Darci (guest star Justina Machado) is starting to have doubts that a relationship with Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will work in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Facebook/cwjanethevirginDarci is jealous of Xo in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

The ninth episode of the CW series will see the probable downfall of Rogelio's dreams of having a second child. The synopsis reveals that Darci will have second thoughts about the whole thing. Everything will start when he invites his family to the last day of his telenovela filming. His future baby's mother is also asked to come. Unfortunately, the day will not end as planned. Rogelio is not satisfied with the show's finale. To top it all off, Darci will become jealous of Xo (Andrea Navedo). She will witness the ex-couple's interaction and deem that Rogelio is still in love with Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) mother.

The promo shows Rogelio and Darci having dinner. As he starts to make advances towards her, Darci shuts down Rogelio and says she has certain rules to follow while dating. She adds that her partner must not lay it on too thick because he will look desperate. Rogelio reacts and says Darci is being too critical. She responds that he must know who she is exactly. Darci's sudden mood swing must be the result of her jealousy over Xo. If she decides to not continue the business arrangement with Rogelio, he will have to say goodbye to his dream of having another child.

Meanwhile, Jane is feeling the pressure of home and school life. First, she is worried that she may not be able to come up with a great novel. Second, she is concerned about her baby's progress. Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will discover that Mateo's development is a little slow compared to kids his age. Then there is her husband, Michael (Brett Dier), who is scared that he will not pass his upcoming exam. With so many things on Jane's mind, how will she be able to concentrate on her masterpiece?

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.