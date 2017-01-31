'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers, News: Episode 10 Features Jane's Recreation of Her Date with Michael

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 is back from its hiatus and things are getting more complicated with the upcoming episodes. Titled "Chapter Fifty-Three," the story focuses on Darci and Rogelio's effort to have a romantic relationship.

Facebook/cwjanethevirginJane and Xo face off in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Darci, however, has doubts about their relationship after seeing Rogelio with former fiancée, Xo. According to the synopsis by TV Guide, "Mateo falls behind other kids his age, so Jane and Rafael grow concerned about his development. Meanwhile, Jane is nervous about submitting her novel; Michael (Brett Dier) stresses out about his test; and Darci's uncertain about a potential relationship with Rogelio."

In a separate article, Rogelio will accept a new role, and will have to resign from "Tiago." Following his full frontal scene in an independent film, which his entire family has to see, he is hinted to have a starring role in "Guillermo's Travels," according to show creator Jennie Snyder Urman.

"He is shrunken and lives in the bosom of his great true love, but she can't hear him," she said.

As for his possible relationship with Darci, this may not happen. It is speculated that after Darci sees Rogelio with ex-fiancée Xiomara, Darci will begin to doubt if their relationship will go smoothly. It can be remembered that Rogelio went to Darci, who is a matchmaker, when he was searching for someone to be a parent for his child. Eventually, Rogelio realized that Darci is the one.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3, episode 9 will be aired tonight on The CW.

Meanwhile, the next episode will feature Jane as she recreates how her first date with Michael went. Rogelio, on the other hand, will have an outburst on the red carpet. His tantrum will be filmed and will go viral. Rafael will continue being a good example and Bruce's daughter will find herself in trouble.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3, episode 10 is scheduled to air on Feb. 6, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. on The CW.