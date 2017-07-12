'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 News, Spoilers: Jane in Another Love Triangle? Rafael Faces Challenges From Losing Inheritance

Facebook/CWJanetheVirgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) might find herself in another love triangle.

In the new season of "Jane the Virgin," the titular character might be caught up in another love triangle. Meanwhile, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will be facing a lot of challenges since his sister took away his inheritance.

In the season 3 finale of "Jane the Virgin," Jane (Gina Rodriguez) was on her way to confess her feelings to Rafael. However, she bumped into her first love, Adam (Tyler Posey), and never made it to confess her awakened love to Rafael.

Series creator Jennie Snyder Urman shared with Deadline how Adam's reappearance in Jane's life will affect her storyline in season 4.

Urman explained that Adam's return to Jane's life is meant to "construct, deconstruct, and reconstruct the idea of 'meant to be.'"

"Jane started off believing whole-heartedly in the idea that you are 'meant to' be with one person, as she matures, and the show matures, we look at that question, and ask if it's really true. Or is life, and romantic love, more about timing?" Urman added.

Even though she did not give more details, the showrunner said that there will not be a traditional love triangle with Jane, Rafael, and Adam.

Meanwhile, Rafael will be facing a lot of hardships in "Jane the Virgin" season 4 now that his inheritance was taken away from him.

In season 3, Rafael's sister, Luisa (Yara Martinez), took him out of their father's will and has taken over the Marbella. Urman said that Rafael will not be giving up the hotel to his sister so easily.

"But at some point, he's going to have to accept the fact that he doesn't have money anymore," the showrunner revealed.

The CW has not yet announced when "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will premiere, but Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the show will return to a 9 p.m. timeslot every Friday.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is anticipated to premiere this year.