'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane Chooses Between Rafael and Adam

Adam (Tyler Posey), Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) first love, is back and ready to confuse her poor little heart in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

Jane was astounded when she met Adam again after many years in last season's finale.

Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman talked to Deadline about how his presence would affect Jane and her blossoming relationship with her child's father, Rafael (Justin Baldoni). According to the showrunner, viewers can expect a sweet love triangle as Adam tries to wiggle back into Jane's life. Of course, the lady is bound to be confused, as she decides who between her old and present loves deserves her heart. Rafael will have no leverage over Adam whatsoever, even though he has little Mateo as his wingman.

"Adam's arrival definitely changes the course of Jane's life and trajectory. Our show likes to construct, deconstruct, and reconstruct the idea of 'meant to be.' Whereas Jane started off believing whole-heartedly in the idea that you are 'meant to' be with one person, as she matures, and the show matures, we look at that question, and ask if it's really true. Or is life, and romantic love, more about timing? We are, of course, always teasing out the possibility of Jane and Rafael — but we aren't looking at a traditional love triangle with those three. And I can't say anymore!" the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) will have a difficult time adjusting to Darci's (Justina Machado) presence in their lives.

It was previously revealed that the matchmaker was pregnant with Rogelio's baby, and Urman said there would be a lot of tension between the two women. Xo will have to accept that Darci and the baby will be part of their lives and it is not going to be easy. Still, she and Rogelio will do their best to make their marriage work.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is expected to air in fall 2017.