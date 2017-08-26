'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane's Parents Prefer Adam Over Rafael for Her?

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Jane will choose between Rafael and Adam in the next season of "Jane the Virgin"

Rafael (Justin Baldoni) may have to work hard to convince Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) parents that he is the one for her in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

Baldoni recently shared his thoughts regarding Rafael and Jane's relationship in the CW series. The new installment is set to feature a love triangle among Rafael, Jane and her first love, Adam (Tyler Posey). The latter appeared in last season's finale and claimed that he was still in love with the heroine. According to Baldoni, if he had to choose, he would want Jane to end up with Rafael. He said he liked how his character functions when he is with her. Because of Jane, Rafael wanted to become a better version of himself. He wanted nothing but to give her and their son the best of everything.

"I don't know if that's the plan. I'm open to it," Baldoni said in an interview with Bustle. "As an individual, as a man, I'm rooting for Jane and Rafael, because I'm a big fan of the underdog. I'm a big fan of a guy like Rafael, who's wanting to grow and become more of a man and more aware of the world."

Although Rafael is a good father to Mateo (Joseph Sanders), he has a lot of emotional baggage that makes his relationship with Jane complicated.

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) loved Jane's late husband, Michael (Brett Dier). They believed that the latter and their daughter were the perfect pair, and they breathed a huge sigh of relief when she chose him in the past. They both know Adam from way back, and even though his relationship with Jane ended, the fondness remained. Xo and Rogelio may push Jane to reconsider Adam's love. Still, the final decision will be up to her.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez is happily in love with her real-life boyfriend, Joe LoCicero. The two met on the set of "Jane the Virgin" when he was a guest star. Later on, according to IB Times, they saw each other again at the gym and they have been dating ever since. Recently, the actress greeted her beau on Twitter for his birthday.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.