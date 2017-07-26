Jared Leto Posts Touching Tribute to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington

Jared Leto pays tribute to the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington after he was found dead in his home last week.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A photo of Jared Leto, best-supporting actor winner for his role in 'Dallas Buyers Club', speaking on stage at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2014.

Bennington was highly regarded in the music industry and held a ton of respect from his fellow musicians especially those in the rock genre, such as Jared Leto, the lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars.

In an Instagram post, the 45-year-old actor and musician paid tribute to Bennington, praising the late singer and crediting him for showing the meaning of hard work and commitment.

"When I think of Chester I remember his smile... His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion," Leto said, which came alongside a photo of a smiling Bennington.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer went on to describe Bennington, how his life had taught the Oscar winner many things and how he believes that the late singer was truly grateful for the life he had lived.

"My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you," he concluded.

Apart from the Instagram post, Leto also paid tribute to Bennington during his band's live show on July 22 before playing one of their songs, "Alibi."

Bennington's death has been ruled as a suicide after he was found hanging in his room. The news quickly spread like wildfire with people taking to Twitter to express their shock, disbelief and grief at the singer's passing. Several artists also paid their respects to the singer including Rihanna, Chance the Rapper and Justin Timberlake, among many others.

Shortly after his death, Linkin Park announced the cancellation of their ongoing tour and there is no news yet as to how the band will continue after this tremendous loss.