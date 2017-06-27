Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari News: Former 'The Hills' Star Opens Up About Marriage with Quarterback

(Photo: Instagram/ Kristin Cavallari) Kristin Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari might look like the perfect, happily married couple, but the fashion designer and former "The Hills" star has revealed that it is not always rainbows and butterflies.

She recently sat down with Us Weekly, and she opened up about her marriage with the 34-year-old football quarterback, admitting that their relationship is far from perfect.

"Honestly, I think communication and it's so much easier said than done. I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship," Cavallari exclusively told the publication.

"You can't just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don't that's probably when you start to get in trouble. And, I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn't perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that's what you just have to do."

She also admitted the married life is challenging, especially with three little kids to look after, and revealed that they underwent couple therapy before they tied the knot and after they got married.

According to Refinery 29, Cavallari opening up about therapy and counseling helps get rid of stigma, which could be of great help for many people who are going through rough times in their marriage and relationships as well.

In other news, the mother of three showed off her summer body in an Instagram post. Clad in a black two-piece bikini, the 30-year-old captioned the photo: "Feeling like a new woman #ISurvivedTheDetox."

This might as well officially shut down the pregnancy rumors that popped up a few months ago.

The couple share three kids, namely 4-year-old Camden, 3-year-old Jaxon, and 19-month-old Saylor.