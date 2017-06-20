Jenelle Evans of 'Teen Mom 2' News: Reality Star Says Date for Wedding With David Eason Is Already Set

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans' plans to walk down the aisle comes one step closer to reality as she revealed that a date for her wedding has already been set.

Facebook/TeenMom2A promotional image for "Teen Mom 2" as the cover photo on the reality series' official Facebook page.

A fan recently took the initiative to ask Evans and her fiancé David Eason on whether the couple already has a wedding date planned out. To this, Evans actually gave a short reply.

Beth Jarret called up the "Teen Mom 2" star on Twitter and asked her, "Have you and David picked a wedding date yet?"

Evans' answer was short and to the point. "Yes we have! We will announce it soon," the reality star wrote in her Twitter reply on Sunday, June 18, adding a emoji showing two hands raised in celebration.

The 25-year-old was greeted with cheers from her social media followers after this exchange, as she and Eason look to be on track for the fall wedding that they have planned out earlier this year. The couple has been busy planning out their wedding celebration down to the small details, with her fiancé doing his part to get involved in the preparations.

"We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already," Evans said, as she explained how they are planning a celebration with a classic rural theme, according to In Touch Weekly. The couple wants an "elegant, sweet and Southern" feel to the reception which will involve just their close friends and family for a close-knit gathering.

The couple has been through a lot of big moments this year, as Evans gave birth to her third baby in January this year. Evans and Eason welcomed their daughter, named Ensley Jolie, as part of their growing family.

Evans also has her 7-year-old son Jace and 2-year-old Kaiser, both from her previous relationships. Eason, meanwhile, has his own 9-year old daughter Maryssa and a son named Kaden from before he dated the "Teen Mom 2" star.

All their kids combined will have their own roles in the upcoming wedding. "While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen," Evans explained.