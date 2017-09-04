Jennifer Aniston New TV Show News: Netflix, Apple in Bidding War to Air Series

Netflix and Apple are in a bidding war over Jennifer Aniston's new TV show. The actress will team up with Reese Witherspoon for her planned return to the small screen.

The still untitled-series stirred Apple's interest as it moves to come up with original content for its platform. The company reportedly invested $1 billion for this development and thus joined in the bidding with Netflix as a top contender.

News of the collaboration between Aniston and Witherspoon made headlines in July. The project will be shopped among premium cable channels, such as HBO, and streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The premise of the series will be about personalities of a morning TV program in New York. Aniston and Witherspoon will also executive produce the show, aside from assuming the lead roles.

Michael Ellenberg, who used to be HBO's head of drama, is also attached to the collaboration from a script that will be written by Jay Carson ("House of Cards"). Steve Kloves ("Harry Potter") will also come aboard as executive producer.

Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight (ET) that her upcoming show with Aniston is going to be "defiantly interesting." This will not be the first team for the A-list celebrities, however, as Aniston and Witherspoon were TV sisters on "Friends."

In 2000, Witherspoon guest starred for two episodes on the NBC hit series. She played Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston's Rachel Green. The two stars have forged a strong friendship since then.

"She's my little sister, even if she's [just] my TV sister," Aniston told ET during the Oscars in February.

Aniston won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress at the Emmys in 2002 for "Friends" and she received acting nominations from the award giving body six times in the show's run. Witherspoon won an Oscar for 2006's "Walk the Line." She's also up for Emmys at this year's awards night for her HBO series "Big Little Lies."