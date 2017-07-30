Jennifer Aniston Teaming Up With Reese Witherspoon for Big Television Comeback

Jennifer Aniston is making a grand comeback to the small screen but she won't be alone as Reese Witherspoon will be tagging along with her.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of the movie "Marley & Me" at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, December 11, 2008.

The last time Aniston was seen on television was when she played the iconic role of Rachel Green in the classic hit, "Friends." With her television return, the actress is said to be involved in the biggest TV package to date. Furthermore, she won't be the only A-lister as Oscar-winner Witherspoon is also attached to the project.

Reuters/Yves Herman Reese Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film ''Mud'' at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012.

It should be remembered that on "Friends," Witherspoon made a guest appearance as the Rachel's sister, so this is definitely a big reunion project for the two. The two have remained good friends over the years.

Not much is known about the project as of yet but according to Hollywood Reporter, Aniston and Witherspoon's new show will be exploring the ins and outs of morning shows as well as the hustle and bustle of the New York media scene.

It's not yet sure if the show will air on premium cable or via a streaming service but since two A-list stars are teaming up for the project, it is expected that several networks will be bidding for the show.

The project will be led by HBO's former head of drama, Michael Ellenberg, while "House of Cards" producer Jay Carson will be writing the script while also serving as executive producer.

Both Witherspoon and Aniston will be credited as executive producers along with Steve Kloves ("Wonder Boys" and "Harry Potter").

There is a possibility that the show will be picked up by HBO since two of the major people involved in it have direct connections to the cable network: Ellenberg and Witherspoon, who previously worked on the miniseries "Big Little Lies."