Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Continue to Raise Their Kids Together Despite Going Through Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited to take their kids to an Easter church service. The friendly exes were seen making their way out of United Methodist Church in Brentwood that Sunday afternoon, looking happy with their children, indicating that they have remained good friends.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California, March 2, 2014.

It was the first time the former couple was seen together, two weeks after they filed for divorce. The Daredevil costars announced their separation after being married for 10 years. They are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children and are negotiating for a financial settlement.

Despite the separation, the 44-year-old actor still makes an effort to being part of his children's lives.

An insider source shared that the two can always get back together considering there is still a lot of love and support between them, and they have worked out a way to have their family that works for them.

Affleck and Garner met on the set of "Pearl Harbor" in 2001 and fell in love while shooting "Daredevil" in 2003. The two are not a couple by any means, the source went on, but they are resuming their co-parenting arrangement by taking their kids to school together.

On March 14, Affleck posted on Facebook that he has completed his treatment for alcohol abuse. The actor shared that it was something that he struggled with for a while now. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he shared.

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," the actor went on to say.