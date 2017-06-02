Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Divorce News: Garner Sets Record Straight on People Magazine's Article About Her Divorce

Jennifer Garner has set the record straight about a recent cover story about her published by People magazine.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split in June 2015 after ten years of marriage.

In the article, titled "Life After Heartbreak," an alleged insider told People that Garner's decision to file for the dissolution of her marriage with Hollywood actor and director Ben Affleck was "the most difficult decision for her" as well as her children. The article also mentioned that the actress is not ready to date because Affleck was "the love of her life."

Sometime after this article was published, the Hollywood actress released an official statement via Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, May 31, stating that she neither posed for the magazine nor authorized the latest cover story about her divorce from Affleck.

"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me," Garner wrote. "It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant — with twins! — (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore."

She continued, "This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight."

"While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete," she shared.

Following Garner's note, People also issued their own statement about the cover story they published. The magazine maintained that their story on Garner is "fair and truthful." They also clarified that the story does not include any rumors and does not claim that she is pregnant. The statement ended with the magazine wishing the actress well.

Garner and Affleck announced that they were separating back in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. In mid-April, Garner officially filed for divorce from Affleck, with the couple filing the petition and response together. They also requested joint legal and physical custody over their children: Violet (11), Seraphina (8) and Samuel (5).