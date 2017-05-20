Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck News: Affleck Wants to Direct Film Starring His Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may no longer be together, but the Hollywood stars, who are still friendly toward each other, might just be willing to work together.

REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson/Files Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck to work together?

In an interview with People magazine, Affleck was asked if he is willing to direct a female-led movie, such as DC's "Wonder Woman." The actor admits that he does hope to direct such a film someday. And to everyone's surprise, he brought up his ex, Jennifer Garner, into the conversation.

"I would love to, are you kidding me?" Affleck says. "I think that would be great. I've often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she's so great and she could do something really cool."

Although Affleck admits that working together may be a possibility, he poses one particular problem they would have to face if it does happen: Who will look after their three kids?

"The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be looking after the kids at home."

Affleck and Garner may have parted ways, but co-parenting remains their top priority. When the pair separated, the former moved out of their home in Los Angeles, and transferred to a new property close to home.

The Hollywood stars tied the knot in 2005. Two years ago, merely days after their 10th anniversary, both of them issued statements confirming their separation. They have three children together: Violet, who is 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Affleck is part of the Red Nose Day in America campaign. His interview with People is for the said cause. The fundraising campaign benefits children in need. Half of the money raised during this event will be given to charity organizations in the country, while the other half will be handed over to poor communities across Latin America, Africa, and Asia.