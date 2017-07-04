Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Split News: Actor Moves Out of Their Home After Garner Files for Divorce

Facebook/Gone Girl Ben Affleck has moved out of his home with estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck has left his home of 10 years with estranged wife and their three kids, just after Jennifer Garner officially filed for a divorce since their separation two years ago.

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years before the former couple called it quits in June 2015. The two share three kids, 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 5-year-old Samuel.

Even though it has already been two years since the couple announced their separation, it was only this April that Garner filed for a divorce, Entertainment Tonight confirmed through court documents.

The divorce filing includes a request to have joint legal and physical custody of their three children. But even though Affleck and Garner have gone separate ways, a source close to the two shared that they are "100 percent committed" to working out co-parenting for their children.

Shortly after Garner filed for divorce, Affleck reportedly moved out of their Los Angeles home, in which he lived with his family with his former wife of 10 years. But for the past two years since their split, Affleck was residing in the guesthouse of their property.

"Ben and Jen wanted to make it a slow transition for their family and make sure the kids feel comfortable in both houses," a source shared.

"The kids are good. Ben and Jen are working closely together to make sure the kids are doing fine during this transition and that it doesn't interrupt their lives too much. They have their own traditions and things they'll do together as a family still," added the source.

So far, both Affleck and Garner are not dating anyone but they have agreed that going out with other people will become open in the future.

Meanwhile, Garner celebrated the second year of her split with her estranged husband by going on a night out with her girlfriends. The Hollywood actress was seen leaving Nobu in Malibu last Friday, wearing a cute patterned blouse topped with an oversized sweater.