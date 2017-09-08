Jennifer Garner Begins Training For 'Peppermint' Assassin Flick?

Jennifer Garner is starring as an assassin in the movie "Peppermint." The actress recently began her physical training to prepare for the role.

Garner posted a video of herself while kickboxing on her newly-created Instagram account. She's training under agility coach Joynier Lockett.

The 45-year-old actress jokes that her moves are a bit rusty. Her followers, however, say otherwise and some were reminded of her days as a secret agent in the series "Alias."

Is anyone else feeling rusty? #isworeidneverboomerang #forgiveme #hashtagstoo CC: @ye_lockett A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Garner was in talks to headline "Peppermint" from Lakeshore and Lionsgate back in August. The movie has been described as the female version of John Wick (Keanu Reeves).

The movie is a revenge thriller that follows a mother whose family was murdered. After 10 years of training, she hatches a plan to get back at those who killed her husband and daughter, including the cops and lawyers who worked with the criminals.

Chad St. John ("London Has Fallen") will write the script and Pierre Morel ("Taken") will direct. "Peppermint" has no exact theater release date for now but it's earmarked for 2018.

Apart from her five-season stint as a spy on "Alias," Garner is not new to leading an action movie on the big screen. She and ex-husband Ben Affleck met on the set of the 2003 flick "Daredevil" and she also did the spinoff "Elektra" in 2005.

Meanwhile, there have been some talks of a potential "Alias" reboot. The writers of the ABC series reportedly met with creator J.J. Abrams to discuss bringing back the show.

"The right idea would have to come," executive producer Josh Appelbaum said. "We wouldn't want to do it unless it was absolutely perfect."

Garner has not expressed whether she would like to do "Alias" again. She was pushing 30 when the show started and the writers said she mostly did her own stunts then.

"She was like a professional athlete. She was phenomenal," they said during the ATX panel last June. "She had a great stunt double, but she wanted to do everything."

Based on her new kickboxing video, however, it won't be hard for Garner to come back and do a few episodes of her old spy series.