Jennifer Garner Cast in Action-Thriller 'Peppermint' as the 'Female John Wick'

Jennifer Garner will shift from doing rom-coms and family movies. The 45-year-old star will lead "Peppermint," an action thriller from screenwriter Chad St. John ("London Has Fallen") and director Pierre Morel ("Taken").

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Jennifer Garner will go back to doing action in the movie "Peppermint."

Garner will play a woman who lost her husband and daughter in a brutal murder. Upon her loved ones' 10th-death anniversary, she exacts revenge against the criminals that include bad cops and lawyers

"Peppermint" describes the main character that Garner will play as a "female John Wick." This project, however, isn't the first time she has done action. Garner has the capabilities to do fight scenes despite doing dramas, comedies and light-hearted films for years.

She met Ben Affleck on the set of "Daredevil," where she played the assassin Elektra. Before marrying Affleck, Garner starred in the ABC action series "Alias" from 2001 to 2006. The actress earned several Golden Globe and Emmy nominations playing the secret agent Sidney Bristow on the show.

There is still no word on when "Peppermint" will begin production. STXfilms also hasn't announced the movie's targeted release date.

Meanwhile, Garner's fans will be able to watch her next in the drama "The Tribes of Palos Verdes." The movie is based on a young adult novel from Joy Nicholson. Garner, who is the film's executive producer as well, plays a mother in a bad marriage but the story will center on the teen in the family.

The actress was also in the limited run of "Wakefield" last May. She starred opposite Bryan Cranston ("Breaking Bad") whose character disappears from his family's life but he's been hiding out in their garage's attic the whole time.

Meanwhile, "Alias" creator J.J. Abrams and that the show's former writers and producers have discussed potentially rebooting the series. Speaking at the ATX Festival in June, "Alias" co-executive producer Josh Appelbaum confirmed that they had talks with Abrams.

Whether the reboot will actually happen or if Garner will be part of it is still uncertain.

"The right idea would have to come. We wouldn't want to do it unless it was absolutely perfect," Applebaum said.