Jennifer Garner, Chris Pine Dating? The Truth Behind Her 'Revenge Romance' After Ben Affleck Divorce

Is Jennifer Garner dating Chris Pine to get back at Ben Affleck? A story printed in a tabloid's latest issue has suggested that the actress is involved in a "revenge romance" following her divorce.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reportedly dating other people.

OK! magazine's story claimed that mutual friends got Garner and Pine together in May. Since then, the two have allegedly been meeting up "whenever their schedules allow" and they have been going on "low key dinner dates, afternoon hikes, and secret hookups."

Sources also told the publication that Garner and Pine once clicked before, back when she was still married to Affleck. Garner and Pine met at a charity event in 2011 and both talked incessantly with each other. Apparently, they had a similar sense of humor.

But Gossip Cop claimed the stories about Garner and Pine dating are hardly true. The news outlet pointed out that if Garner has been seeing Pine for three months, why then are there no pictures of them together when paparazzi constantly follow the actress around?

Gossip Cop also reported that the tabloid magazine also ran a cover story on Garner being pregnant in April, which turned out to be false news. The agency contacted Garner's representatives who validated the Pine romance as fake.

Meanwhile, Garner's ex-husband has been more public about his romance with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. People reported that the couple has gone on dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York.

Shookus, a producer on "Saturday Night Live," allegedly started seeing Affleck in 2013 when he was still married to Garner. But other sources have claimed that the two didn't date until he separated from the actress.

Despite Garner and Affleck's marriage crumbling after 10 years, the two have been successfully co-parenting their three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They continue to regularly go to church or do errands with their kids as a family unit. The family also spent recent vacations together.