Jeremy Lin News: NBA Star Opens Up About Thailand Trip and Exposure to Sex Trafficking
Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin recently talked about his recent visit to Thailand where his eyes were opened about the reality and dark horrors of sex trafficking.
According to The Gospel Herald, the 28-year-old National Basketball Association (NBA) star sent an email to his digital prayer group in which he revealed that the purpose of touring the country earlier this year was to meet with nongovernment organizations (NGOs) and to observe and learn more about the global issue of sex trafficking.
"I feel like the trip re-sparked my passion for philanthropy, challenged my perspective on the first world bubble I live in and showed me just how broken and in need of the Gospel message the world is," the Christian athlete wrote.
"I'd appreciate prayer for my heart as I really want to live my life more radically in terms of living for other people. A lot of this is coming from Thailand but I pray for an opportunity to really really impact the world and bring Christianity to many different people. That has always been a big passion of mine!" he added.
Lin has expanded the scope of his humanitarian work by teaming up with two charities located in Asia — One Day's Wages and the Hug Project, which is located in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
One Day's Wages, in particular, is an organization whose mission is to increase awareness on the issue of girls' education. In June, pastor Eugene Cho and humanitarian leader of the NGO accompanied Lin during his Thailand trip, and the two of them walked through the streets of Bangkok where 10,000 sex workers are purportedly being regularly abused and exploited.
When @jlin7 and @onedayswages began our partnership this past year, I was taken back that he didn't just want to make a financial donation but shared that he and his team also wanted to genuinely learn more about the various issues of global justice - both challenges and hopeful aspects. We talked about taking a trip together but I honestly didn't think his team would follow through. Not that I questioned their heart but his schedule is crazy and he's constantly training. Add my schedule - even without training. But by God's grace, it happened. We've been traveling throughout Thailand this past week and learning the various nuances, challenges and complexities around girls' empowerment ... patriarchy, poverty, trafficking, education, government, law enforcement, and the list goes on. Earlier this week, we walked through one of the red light districts in Bangkok where on any given night, there are 10,000 sex workers. I've been here several times before but it's still as heavy and painful. Many of these sex workers are from rural areas, the hill tribes, and migrants from neigboring countries. I'm deeply appreciative of Jeremy and his team for joining me this week. Grateful for the various NGOs that hosted us to share their passion and heartaches. Can't wait to share more as I make my way back home. #jlin7 #jeremylin #onedayswages #ODWandJLIN
Cho praised Lin for his determination to inspire change in a suffering world even though he has a successful NBA career and is committed to follow a very hectic training schedule.
The NBA athlete also shared a photo of his trip in Thailand and revealed that the visit "changed my perspective foreal."
In the email he had sent to his prayer group, Lin also asked for support and prayers for his impending visit to Asia this month.