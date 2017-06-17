Jeremy Lin News: Nets' Point Guard Came as Guest Commentator at 'Dota 2' Summit 7

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin traded his basketball jersey for a more comfortable attire as he appeared in the quarterfinals event of "Dota 2" called The Summit 7 on Thursday, June 15.

Reuters/Jeff HaynesNBA star Jeremy Lin attends "Dota 2" event

Lin served as a guest commentator and talked about his own "Dota 2" team known as Vici Gaming J during the team's quarterfinal match against Natus Vincere.

During the event, Lin revealed that he started playing the original "Dota" with his two brothers and two of their friends back in high school. He also mentioned that he is still engaged in playing professional "Dota 2" despite his hectic schedule in the NBA, and claimed that he actually spends more time playing the video game during the basketball league's regular season.

"I probably have more time during the season to play because we just practice two or three hours before your game and if my game is over at 10:30 or 11 p.m., I realistically can't sleep because of my adrenaline until 2 a.m.," the 28-year-old pro baller said during the event's broadcast. "So it's like you have that natural two hour window, three hour window where I can get a game or two in after a game of basketball."

Aside from playing "Dota 2," the Asian-American basketball pro is also spending his free time combating the horrors of human trafficking after going on a trip with One Day's Wages pastor and leader Eugene Cho in Asia.

On Twitter, Lin revealed that his trip to one of the red-light districts of Bangkok, Thailand changed his perspective.

He also promised to donate a part of his paycheck for this year to the charitable institution just like what he did last year. According to reports, Lin hopes that his donation will be used to provide assistance for millions of girls around the world to get the education and assistance they need.