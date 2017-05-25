Jeremy Lin News: Nets Point Guard Hopes for a Better Season with Good Health and New Possible Teammates

Despite their poor showing this season, Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin believes their team can perform better and make it to the next playoffs. But will he be healthy enough by then to do his part?

Reuters/Pichi ChuangJeremy Lin believes Brooklyn Nets will make it to the playoff next season with good health and equally good free agent recruiting.

The 28-year-old professional basketball player has reportedly missed 46 games in the previous season due to various hamstring injuries and a mild ankle sprain. His handicap has kept him on the bench for the most part of the season, only managing to play for about 24.5 minutes per game.

"If I could play more, or if I didn't get injured, I feel we have a chance of getting into the playoffs," Lin said in an interview with Chinese website JD.com as cited and translated by Newsday.

Lin also believed that a strong free-agent recruiting will also help the Nets improve their performance in subsequent seasons. He shared that the team's general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson have managed to create a player-friendly environment that does away with selfish ambitions and allows each member to feel happy for another member's success.

In a translation of another part of the JD.com interview cited by SLAM, Lin shared that the most important thing for a player that's part of a team is to always feel "happy inside."

At the time of the interview, there have already been five past teammates who texted Lin to ask for a recommendation to join Nets. He did not mention any names but he cited teams who might have been winning games but is composed of unhappy players.

Lin hopes to be able to work out with his teammates during the offseason and practice his three-pointer with the intention of increase his shooting percentage. The passionate athlete continues to seek out ways to improve despite having already done a career-high 37.2 percent from the three-point range.

The offseason also gives Lin a chance to go on his annual trip to Asia to take advantage of business opportunities while also making several appearances. Moreover, Lin plans on taking more Chinese lessons to improve his language fluency,