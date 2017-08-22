'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Cast News, Spoilers: David Tennant to Return; Jessica's Past To Be Explored

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones 'Jessica Jones' will return for a second season in 2018 on Netflix.

"Jessica Jones" fans can look forward to Kilgrave appearing in the upcoming second season of the Netflix series.

David Tennant portrayed the villainous Kilgrave in the first season of the series, and the "Doctor Who" alum is set to reprise his role again. Entertainment Weekly was able to obtain the first photo of Tennant on the set of "Jessica Jones" with Krysten Ritter, who plays the titular heroine.

It can be recalled that Jessica was able to kill Kilgrave in the season 1 finale of the series, so it is unknown how he will be able to return. There is the resurrection route, though it is also possible that he will just haunt her and only appears in her mind. It is also speculated that Jessica will be dealing with PTSD in the new season.

Additionally, the upcoming sophomore season will also see more of Jessica's past being explored. This much was teased by Ritter herself when she spoke to Bustle where she revealed that the writers "have dug ever deeper" this time around. The actress shared that viewers will find out "more of why Jessica is the way she's is" and that the new season will "feel just as big and just as impactful, just as personal."

"The first season was in her head and the second season is in her heart," Ritter teased.

And because of her success in season 1, Jessica is now more well-known and will be facing her newfound fame. As fans know, she has always been more comfortable by herself, so it will be interesting to see how she copes with the popularity.

"She keeps her circle small because she doesn't want people in her life, so there's no textbook on how to deal with new popularity or new eyes on you," Ritter said.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is not expected to premiere until 2018. For now, fans can catch her teaming up with other Marvel heroes in "The Defenders," which is now streaming on Netflix.