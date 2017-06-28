'Jessica Jones' Season 2 News: New Set Photos Feature Jessica's Outfit Change

Although Marvel's "The Defenders" is preparing for its upcoming premiere a few months from now, fans are also excited to see its superheroes take off for their standalone shows. A few days ago, new set photos for the sophomore season of "Jessica Jones" have surfaced, keeping more people buzzing about the award-winning show.

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJonesNetflix announced the renewal of "Jessica Jones" for a second season back in January 2016.

Based on the new set photos, filming for "Jessica Jones" season 2 is now in full swing. The set photos feature two of the series' fan-favorite characters in what seems to be an interesting situation.

One of the pictures finds Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, holding a huge sum of money in front of an ATM that has apparently gone out of order. Although the scene looks quite interesting, the thing about the photo that caught the attention of fans is Jessica's new outfit.

Since the show "Jessica Jones" debuted in the Marvel universe, the titular character has always sported her black leather jacket. In the new set photos, however, she is wearing a different one - a black and white Letterman style jacket. The jacket also carries a patch of the tongue and lips symbol of The Rolling Stones.

For some fans, the costume change fits the female superhero's punk rock attitude. However, it remains to be seen if the change in her leather jacket is permanent or is just for a while.

Meanwhile, one of the other set photos also features actress Rachael Taylor, who portrays Trish Walker, donning a gold dress and standing next to Jessica. Because of this, the photo understandably sparked speculations that Trish is set to have a reunion with her best friend Jessica in the upcoming season.

The first season of "Jessica Jones" was one of the most successful runs a Marvel series has had. Production for its follow-up installment started in April, but details about its plot remain under wraps. Considering the success of its predecessor, however, fans can expect that everything is being done to ensure season 2 will be just as acclaimed and well-received.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.