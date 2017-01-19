'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica and Trish's Relationship to Evolve

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Trish's (Rachael Taylor) friendship will intensify in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones." Could the rumors of a romance between them be actually true?

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Trish (Rachael Taylor) remain tight in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

For weeks, speculations that something big will happen with the two female leads in the new installment continue to circulate. The show has made its mark from the start by tackling sensitive issues like rape and assault. Fans think it will not be impossible to see a same-sex relationship forming, considering how close Jessica has become to her adopted sister.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg previously talked to Esquire about the alleged tension between the two women.

"People would love that. I sometimes think there's sort of a prurient interest in that, like, can't women just be friends? I feel like for me that's what is unique about the relationship, that they are such intimate friends, and I think they don't have to become lovers — that being said, one never knows," the executive producer commented.

Meanwhile, season 2 is expected to start strong with new characters to be introduced. The mind-controlling villain, Kilgrave (David Tennant), will no longer be able to torture Jessica. Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is also gone, but rumors claim he will be back for a cameo role with the other Defenders: Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) aka Daredevil and Danny Rand (Finn Jones). Netflix is expected to release "The Defenders" this year, and the second installment of Ritter's show in 2018.

As per IB Times, Ritter may already be shooting for her solo series. Previously, the actress revealed that production for "Jessica Jones" would start after "The Defenders'" filming schedule has ended. She admitted, though, that there was a chance they might overlap. Recently, photos show Ritter hard at work with the rest of the cast of "The Defenders." She and Cox have also been spotted filming a scene together.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.