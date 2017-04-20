'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica to Face Off With a Female Mutant?

One of Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) newest antagonists may be a female mutant in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJonesJessica will face a new set of villains in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

In August, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg revealed to Entertainment Weekly their plans to include multiple adversaries for the new installment. Jessica finally got rid of Kilgrave (David Tennant), the mind-controlling villain who did a thorough job of tormenting her. Under Kilgrave's influence, Jessica took innocent lives, including that of Luke's (Mike Colter) wife. The trauma Jessica experienced is expected to haunt her for a long time. But according to the EP, they have no plans of introducing a Kilgrave 2.0.

"Or antagonists, plural. No one is ever going to beat David Tennant as Kilgrave, so you don't do that. The biggest mistake would be to try to repeat that. You just go, 'OK, we're not doing that, so we have this open to us,'" Rosenberg said.

There are a lot of speculations regarding the types of villains Jessica will face in the second season. One of them, according to Comicbook, could be Ingrid, aka Typhoid Mary. Ingrid is a nurse, a street-wise femme fatale who knows what she wants and wastes no time going after it. She may turn out to be Typhoid Mary, a mutant known in the comics for being one of Daredevil's adversaries.

Typhoid Mary is said to be the perfect antagonist for Jessica. Their physical strengths match each other. Mary is also a deadly assassin. She has mastered telekinesis, pyrokinesis and is a pro in hand-to-hand combat. There is also the interesting bit regarding the mutant's sexuality. Mary is interested in both men and women. She may become attracted to Jessica, making things more complicated.

It has been previously teased that the series will delve in another sensitive topic – homosexual love. Speculations even claim that there is a chance Jessica and her best friend Trish (Rachael Taylor) may be romantically attracted to each other. Could Typhoid Mary be Jessica's love interest?

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to return in 2018.