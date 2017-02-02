'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Trish to Start Journey as Hellcat

Trish (Rachael Taylor) may be getting her wish of becoming a powerful superhero in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJonesTrish's dreams may come true in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Speculations predict that Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) best friend and adoptive sister may start her transformation to become Hellcat in the new installment. Trish has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have superpowers. In the Marvel Comics world, she joined the Avengers, and later on, the Defenders, after undergoing an intensive training in Titan.

According to CBR, Taylor previously talked about what was going through her mind after learning that Jessica was special. According to her, Trish was "stuck" in a place where she had to decide what kind of persona she wanted to show to the world. Being a celebrity, she was used to being on top, and realizing now that her friend was so much more than her had a huge effect.

"I think for Trish, part of her shadow personality is that there's a certain covetous part of her. I think she covets some of the things that Jessica has. I think there is an unholy ambition that sits just under the surface. She declares it in the show. Jessica says, 'What else could you possibly want Trish?' And Trish says, 'Well, to save the world, of course.' Which is kind of a very unusual thing for a character to say," Taylor said, as detailed by CBR.

Meanwhile, fans are patiently waiting for more updates on what to expect for season 2. The showrunners have been keeping mum about the kind of storylines to be featured in the series. It had been previously announced though that all 13 episodes would be directed by women.

In the meantime, according to Den of Geek, Raelle Tucker (from 'True Blood') will be one of the writers and executive producers for the series. Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has expressed her eagerness to work with someone as talented as Tucker.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.