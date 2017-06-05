'Jessica Jones' Season 2: When Will Installment Start Airing?

"Marvel's Jessica Jones" first aired on Netflix in November 2015 to critical acclaim, and in January 2016, the show was renewed by Marvel for a second season. Now it's been more than a year since that announcement but fans are yet to hear about the second season.

It looks like it's going to be a while before the second season of "Jessica Jones" will air and this may be because of the influx in the lineup of Marvel shows on Netflix such as "Daredevil," "Iron Fist" and "The Defenders." Because of this, fans fear that a second season might never happen. While the fans may have the right to worry about their favorite show being cancelled, their worry may be all for naught since Marvel has, in fact, guaranteed another season for the critically acclaimed web series and right now the show is still filming. According to Cinemablend, since "The Punisher," "Iron Fist" and "The Defenders" will all be taking up most of 2017, the earliest possible time for the season two of "Jessica Jones" may be in 2018.

So far, most of the second season is still a mystery. All people know is that Jessica Jones (played by Krysten Ritter) has finally disposed of her nemesis Kilgrave (David Tennant) so this means that there is room for a new villain on the show. In the comics, Jones had to face the like of Norman Osborne but there is no telling if Marvel would opt to pick a different villain from their universe instead. Out of the plots left hanging on the show, only the one with the secret organization IGH is worth following.

Luke Cage (played by Mike Colter) may not appear on the second season since he has his own series on Netflix now but Rachael Taylor confirmed that her character, Trish Walker, will be returning, as well as Malcolm (played by Eka Darville). Will Traval had also teased the return of his character, "Nuke," on the show so the fans may in fact see him in season 2 after his fate was left unknown during the first season.

So far, Marvel hasn't released a plot for the second season of "Jessica Jones."