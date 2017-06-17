When Christians Are Churlish

Although I've read the words many times before and could easily quote them from memory, I was staggered the last time I read them. How could we miss the mark so dramatically? How could something so important to our Lord be so unimportant to us?

If you consider yourself to be a follower of Jesus, please read this carefully. In fact, stop for a moment and breathe a prayer as you read. Perhaps God will speak to you through the words that follow.

On the night that Jesus was betrayed, he said to his disciples, "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another" (John 13:34-35).

