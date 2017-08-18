Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Rumors: Better Health Care in USA Reason Why Couple Decides to Stay

Facebook/Duggar Family Official Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are not returning to Central America for their missionary works.

Jill Duggar has recently encouraged her male Instagram followers to participate in a training that will not only strengthen their physicality but their spiritual connection to God, too. Meanwhile, it is suspected that health could be the reason why she and her husband Derick Dillard decided not to return to Central America.

"Hey y'all! Just wanted to give a shout out to @alertacademy and let people know there are only a few weeks left to sign up for the next ALERT basic training! Check out www.alertacademy.com to learn more about their program for guys ages 17+. Some of my bros have been through it and although it's tough, they enjoyed it and highly recommend it. Sign up now," Jill said in her Instagram post.

To the uninitiated, the Duggar family drew some criticisms from the netizens last weekend after many noticed that the family segregates the boys from the girls in their leisure activities. Based on the official Facebook page post of the Duggars, the boys went with their father, Jim Bob, to Wisconsin for the Fort Rock Family Camp's Courageous Men of the World, where they trained for some archery and shotgun shooting while, the week prior, the Duggar girls went to Lokomotion to celebrate Jennifer's birthday.

Whether fans and social media followers of the family agree with the so-called gender segregation practice of the Duggars, it is apparent that the family wants the boys not just to be spiritually strong but physically, too.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the reason why Jill and husband Derick Dillard decided to move back to the USA after two years of being on a mission in Central America may have something to do with their past health issues. As the quality of care in the USA is better than where they stayed for their missionary works for two years, it is said that it can be the very reason why the couple decided to continue their work for God in Arkansas instead.

"Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family's full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being," goes a portion of the couple's announcement that they are not returning to Central America for their missionary work.