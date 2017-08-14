Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Reveal Reason for Not Returning to El Salvador; 'Counting On' Couple Fired by SOS Ministries?

"Counting On" couple Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard informed their fans and supporters that they will not be coming back to their mission in El Salvador.

TLC Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard in a promotional photo for TLC's "Counting On."

The couple revealed the reason behind their decision in a recent post on the Dillard family blog.

"Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family's full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being," they said.

Duggar and Dillard stated that missionary work requires flexibility and they must be ready to move forward or move back as the Lord leads. The couple assured their supporters that they will continue walking with the Lord and will serve Him by spreading the gospel in their hometown of Arkansas.

Recently, a user on the "19 Kids and Counting" thread on the Previously TV forums revealed that Duggar and Dillard discontinuing their mission was not their decision. SOS Ministries, the couple's mission partner, reportedly fired them because they failed to learn the Spanish language, which is required by the organization.

Another reason leaked by the said forum member was that the couple depicted El Salvador in a bad light.

Duggar previously shared her struggle with the danger of being raped or murdered while in the country. She also shared fearing that her finger might be cut off and her wedding finger being stolen as well as the hardships her husband faced in the mission field.

However, the ultimate reason for their separation from the organization is allegedly due to Dillard's comments about Jazz Jennings' show, "I Am Jazz." The father-of-two was condemned on social media for his transphobic posts.

Meanwhile, the "Counting On" couple has yet to comment on the above-mentioned news.