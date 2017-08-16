Jinger Duggar-Vuolo Embraces New Way of Dressing, Jim Bob Duggar Disapproves?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have a strict rule when it comes to their daughters' way of dressing. Many find it weird or too old fashioned but the devout Christian couple imposes that their girls wear modest clothes, which mean long with sleeves and decent.

YouTube/TLC A screenshot of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo during an interview with TLC.

But one of their married daughters has totally embraced a new way of dressing. Jinger Duggar is now wearing pants, shorts and sleeveless blouses, which her husband allows and even buys for her.

Her sisters and some friends are reportedly not pleased especially their dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

The fans of the reality star are happy to see Jinger wearing pants and even high heels. With her husband's approval, the 23-year-old has totally embraced a new look.

For her father, however, it is not acceptable because of his stern adherence to the biblical teaching that a woman should not wear a man's clothing or wear anything that can cause another person to commit sin.

Deuteronomy 22:5 says, "A woman shall not wear a man's garment, nor shall a man put on a woman's cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God."

In 1 Timothy 2:9–10, the Bible says that a woman should adorn herself in respectable apparel, with modesty and self-control.

Jeremy Vuolo, who is an ordained pastor, allows his wife to wear pants. In his leadership as husband and head of the family, Jinger should submit. There seems to be no problem with her new wardrobe because she is now out of her father's rule and is subject to the authority of her husband.

Meanwhile, the Vuolos have the longest time of being wed without getting pregnant. Jeremy was quoted saying that parenting is hard work. This must be the reason why he and Jinger have postponed getting pregnant.

While running a church in Laredo, Texas, the couple might have decided not to have kids and establish a church all at the same time.