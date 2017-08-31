Joel Osteen Net Worth 2017: How Rich Is the 54-Year-Old Evangelist?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/RobertMWorsham) Evangelist Joel Osteen preaching at the Lakewood Church on July 17, 2016.

Joel Osteen started preaching in Houston's Lakewood Church in 1999. His televised sermons are currently seen by more than seven million viewers weekly and over 20 million every month in more than a hundred countries, making him one of the richest evangelists in the world.

Net Worth

Osteen is known for being the senior pastor of Lakewood Church — the biggest Protestant church in the United States. He is allegedly worth approximately $60 million as of 2017, according to reports.

Lakewood Church and River Oaks Mansion

With a seating capacity of 16,000, Lakewood Church became a home arena for the Houston Rockets from 1975 to 2003. The stadium was purchased for $7.5 million in 2013. Over $100 million was also spent to get to the building it is today.



Back in 2010, Osteen and his family decided to move out of their home in Tanglewood, which had a $2.9 million value. They are now living in a luxurious $10.5 million estate in River Oaks.

Hurricane Harvey

Osteen was recently under fire for closing his Houston megachurch to flood victims in the area. People slammed Osteen on social media for not opening Lakewood Church to house evacuees during the floods brought by Hurricane Harvey.

A spokesperson for Lakewood Church said the property was inaccessible because of the flood waters. It did not take long for photos of the said stadium to surface online showing that it was not flooded.

Later, Osteen eventually released a statement urging evacuees to go to the church for temporary shelter. "We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm," he said in statement.

Following the criticism, Lakewood Church opened to evacuees on Aug. 29, 2017.