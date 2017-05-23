John Cena and Nikki Bella News: The Miz and Maryse Slam Couple

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake) Nikki Bella and John Cena arrives at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2017.

Both John Cena and Nikki Bella are away from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) at the moment, something that The Miz seems to enjoy.

In a new interview with his wife Maryse while promoting the WWE European tour, The Miz revealed what he loves about the newly engaged couple.

"One good thing about Nikki Bella and one good thing about John Cena? They're both gone from the WWE right now. There's your good thing for both of them," the former Intercontinental Champion said.

He then went on to taunt fans of the 16-time world champion. "Oh, you're a big John Cena fan? Are you gonna cry because he's not gonna be at the show today? What are you five?" he said.

As fans remember, Cena and Bella beat The Miz and Maryse at the Wrestlemania 33 and it seems that the latter couple is still snappy about that.

It was after this beat down that Cena decided to get down on one knee and propose to Bella. By the end of the night, the two superstars were engaged.

Cena is not doing WWE shows at the moment as he has been busy filming "Daddy's Home" with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. The wrestling champ will also appear on a 2018 comedy film, "The Pact."

He will also star in an upcoming parody film, "Tour de Pharmacy," with Andy Samberg and Murray Miller. It will be released in July, which will be around the same time Cena returns to the WWE ring.

Despite his busy schedule, he still makes sure to spend some quality time and support his fiancée. Cena recently gushed about Bella on Twitter for her admirable work ethic.

"One of the many reasons I love u. On no sleep and crazy travel still inspiring people. Fearless," Cena tweeted along with a video of Bella for GirlTalk.