John Cena and Nikki Bella News: Wedding Planning, Having Kids, Nikki Bella Shares Her Plans

WWE's soon-to-be-wed couple Nikki Bella and John Cena are not trying to rush into things. They are still enjoying being engaged.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok There's no rushing things for newly engaged John Cena and Nikki Bella.

"Engaged life is going amazing. Wedding planning, not so much — we have wedding planners and that's as far as we've gone," Bella tells ET Online in an interview.

Despite the pace of their wedding planning, Cena seems quite positive about where they are in their preparations.

"A start is a start none the less. We have a giant hurdle out of the way, she said, 'Yes.' So here we go!" he says.

On a different note, there are other aspects in the couple's life that they are not rushing into, like having kids. Bella recently expressed how the miracle of birth has scared her enough to relinquish the thought of having kids.

According to reports, it was Bella's sister Brie who made her forgo the thought of undergoing the far-from-glamorous course of giving birth. Watching her sister go through 22 hours of labor to give birth to a beautiful baby girl named Birdie was enough to dismiss plans, if they had any in the first place.

"Being with Brie in labor for 22 hours, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine not doing this, I think I'm OK.' I saw a lot, and I can't unsee that," Bella states.

While the couple are enjoying their engagement, former Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, is glad about their absence from the wrestling scene.

"One good thing about Nikki Bella and one good thing about John Cena? They're both gone from the WWE right now," The Miz admits during WWE's European tour.

Cena's obligations in Hollywood have stalled his return to the ring. But on July 4, he will appear in an episode of SmackDown.

Bella and Cena got engaged last month at Wrestlemania.

More updates should follow.