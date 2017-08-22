John Cena and Nikki Bella News: Will the Wrestlers Share Their Wedding on TV?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Engaged couple John Cena and Nikki Bella

After the highly publicized proposal during WrestleMania 33, fans of WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella are also expecting to see their wedding on TV.

During their guesting on NBC's Today Show to promote the upcoming season of "Total Bellas" on E! Network with fellow wrestlers Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Cena appeared to have hinted that the upcoming wedding could be televised.

According to Cena, E! Network is able to present the cast members of "Total Bellas" in their most unguarded moments. "That encompasses everything, they run hard. They're just as busy as anyone — they have an apparel line, they have a wine coming out, they're filming this show, they're filming another show, [they have] a successful YouTube channel," the 40-year-old wrestler and actor stated. "They are as entrepreneurial as you can get. But they still make time for their family, and they make time for experiences to bring for people who follow them on. I'm not going to speak for Nicole and say that we are, but she probably will be like, 'we have to kind of give it to [them]."

But when directly asked if they already agreed to air their big day on TV, Cena revealed that he has no say about it. It means that Bella should be the one to decide if she wants to share their wedding with their fans or not.

Cena proposed to Bella in April 2017 after their mixed tag team match. But it seems like he and his fiancée are already planning about the details of the wedding based on his statements with Complex in July.

"We are both super, super busy and it just has to be right. I really, really want to say I hope it's gonna be next year sometime, but also I want to do it when it's right for Nicole and she can get the most out of it as well," Cena stated.

E! will air the premiere episode of "Total Bellas" season 2 on Sept. 6, Wednesday, at 9 p.m. EDT.