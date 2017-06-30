John Cena vs Roman Reigns Rumors: SummerSlam Faceoff Another Fantasy Match?

Since John Cena was announced as a free agent earlier this month, WWE fans have been wanting to see him fight again. It is undeniable that for the past decade, Cena has been the face of pro wrestling. That is why when it seemed as though Roman Reigns was starting to replace him in that particular role, a number of fans raised their eyebrows on the possibility.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)Nikki Bella and John Cena arrives at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2017.

With fights between Raw and SmackDown fighters common these days, all seem fresh in the wrestling ring, although some see such fights as a mere tactic to improve live attendance numbers and TV ratings.

An example of an interbrand fight that happened recently was when Seth Rollins of Raw faced Jinder Mahal of SmackDown in Vancouver. Another one will be taking place in an upcoming live event in Detroit, where Raw fighter Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin of SmackDown. It will be an interesting fight to see, considering that Corbin is one of the Money in the Bank winners of the WWE.

While the brand split and fresh matchups are enough to draw the attention of fans, things got far more interesting when Cena shared via Twitter that he wanted to face Reigns in a match.

Considering Cena's and Reigns' track records, seeing them go against each other in the ring is undeniably a must-see match in this era of brand splits. For the last three WrestleManias, Reigns has managed to establish his name as one of the greatest wrestlers in history, not to mention his recent win against The Undertaker at the recent WrestleMania 33 event.

As of now, there is no confirmation yet whether Cena and Reigns will face each other at this year's SummerSlam. However, there are speculations that the match will not be feasible since Cena is set to fight Mahal when he returns to the ring on July 4.

Since Reigns is also likely to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 if he wins against Braun Strowman at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire event, the Cena-Reigns match might not happen anytime soon unless the producers consider the Survivor Series as the venue for the match. Fans will just have to wait and see.