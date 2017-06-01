John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns WWE Match Rumors: Dream Match Teased by WWE Creative Team Member

WWE Fans have long wondered on when John Cena will face Roman Reigns in a match, and that long-awaited event will remain as something to watch out for in the future. The WWE Creative team, however, has just hinted that this match is on their minds as the entertainment network ran a special featuring a comparison between the two wrestlers. Could this be a lead-up to a surprise match announcement?

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

John Cena and Roman Reigns have long been compared to each other as belonging to the same special type of wrestling celebrities, and this fact has been highlighted by the WWE Network on Monday, May 29. Right as the Monday Night Raw episode for this week concluded, a special segment called "Table for 3" aired, according to Inquisitr.

This new episode featured Eric Bishoff, Jim Cornett and Michael "PS" Hayes for this latest installment of "Table for 3," and in this segment that runs right after the regular WWE program, three wrestling personalities sit and chat about different news, mostly about wrestling. On Monday's segment, Michael Hayes, who was a former wrestler himself and an established member of the WWE creative group, brought up the subject of John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Hayes compared the two wrestlers, noting how both have been described as "baby face" wrestlers at some point in their careers. The two WWE stars have also risen to be high profile and active wrestlers even as they have been divisive to the WWE's fanbase, according to the member of the WWE creative team.

"The kids like him. The girls like him. You hear that high-pitched positive vibe," Hayes said, outlining the similarities Reigns has to Cena. "Then you hear the negative vibe from the men, you know the deeper voices. But eventually when he hits his finish and he wins, almost everybody pops," Hayes further noted.

Could a Reigns versus Cena match be something that will bring in the fans? The member of the WWE creative group himself said that he would "like to see John Cena versus Roman Reigns."