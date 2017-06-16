'John Wick' Spin-Off Update: Keanu Reeves May Appear on 'The Continental'

Keanu Reeves plus guns, fighting and blood are just four ingredients that are sure to make a successful film franchise. Reeves's latest film endeavor would be the "John Wick" film series, which just released its second film "John Wick: Chapter 2" early this year.

Facebook/johnwickmovieKeanu Reeves may make an appearance on the TV spin-off series.

With the success of both the first "John Wick" film and the second, a third installment is reportedly already in development. Both the "John Wick" films have become quite a success critically and financially. In fact, "John Wick: Chapter 2" earned $166.8 million, about $80 million more than the first film and this means that the franchise is growing beautifully.

While the film series is steadily expanding, it has been announced that a spin-off TV series is already being planned at Lionsgate TV, with Derek Kolstad as writer and Chad Stahelski as director. Both Stahelski and Kolstad worked on the "John Wick" films and contributed to the series' success. Now it would seem that they are planning to extend this success to the small screen.

Currently, the TV spin-off's title is "The Continental," based on the luxury hotel that has been known to accommodate the assassins of the "John Wick" universe. In the hotel, assassins can hide out or even get the paraphernalia they need to carry out their missions. It was first introduced in the first film and in the second film it was revealed that there are several "The Continental" hotels in the world.

Now, director Stahelski is giving an update on the TV spin-off. "They've got a really good structure." Stahelski said (via Indiewire). "It's very tied to the film in that it's about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people, which is cool. I think the world is very vast, and everything I've heard from it is very positive. It's something that studio seems very, very intent on making and very, very behind."

While the spin-off will be centering on the assassins and "The Continental," Stahelski implied that Reeves may appear in the TV series.

"I think he would make an appearance. I think that's part of his thing, But the series isn't centered around John Wick." Stahelski said about Reeves's character, John Wick.