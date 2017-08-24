Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin News: Cops Called to Break Former Couple's Verbal Argument

Facebook/KatePlusEight Kate Gosselin with her twin daughters and sextuplets in a promo image for TLC's "Kate Plus 8"

Estranged couple Jon and Kate Gosselin got into another huge verbal fight, which had to be stopped by the police.

TMZ revealed that the parents of 16-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Hannah brought one of the twins to her orthodontic appointment, but they got in a huge fight about who will take her home afterward.

Entertainment Tonight had a word with a spokesperson from the Wyomissing Police Department who confirmed that the stars of the canceled reality series "Jon and Kate Plus 8" had a huge argument regarding the custody of one of the 13-year-old twin daughters on Tuesday. This reportedly prompted Jon to call the police when he was at an orthodontist clinic.

According to the spokesperson, the call for a verbal domestic argument report was recorded at 1:10 p.m. Nobody was reportedly arrested, and the daughter decided to go home with her father after the police responded to the call.

The police spokesperson also revealed that both parents were talking about different versions of their child custody agreement.

"Basically, both stated something different and we referred the matter over to our county district attorney. The district attorney then reviewed it and ... the district attorney's words were that the order was sufficiently vague to interpret who was supposed to actually have custody today. Both parents read their version of the order and thought they should have had custody of the child today," the spokesperson stated. "So, we referred them back to the court system to try and get clarification from the court system on who's supposed to have the child on certain days."

The Gosselins announced their separation in June 2009, and the title of their reality series had been changed to "Kate Plus 8" featuring the family's new life after the divorce. But compared to other former couples who opted to have a civil relationship as co-parents, both Jon and Kate were reportedly involved in several domestic altercations in the past.