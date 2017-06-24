Jon Hamm, Jenny Slate Rumors: Are the 'Aardvark' Co-Stars Dating?

Are "Aardvark" co-stars Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate dating? Rumors about the actors dating have been circulating since last week after the pair were caught going to the movies together in New York City.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/ Jon Hamm is rumored to be dating "Aardvark" co-star Jenny Slate.

Recently, the rumored couple have been spotted attending events together. Prior to their movie date, the pair were photographed together at the Audible launch event for "Dr. Katz: The Audio Files." And in April both of them attended the 100th episode celebration of "Off Camera with Sam Jones" in Beverly Hills.

Despite their get-togethers, People magazine has learned there is no truth behind the rumors. A source told the publication that the co-stars are simply friendly toward each other.

Slate parted ways with her "Gifted" co-star Chris Evans last February. She previously admitted that the "Captain America" actor's popularity was one of the reasons for the breakup.

"Chris is a very, very famous person," Slate mentioned in an interview with Vulture. "For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go."

Meanwhile, Hamm split from girlfriend of 18 years Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015, after the former received treatment for alcohol abuse. Recently, the "Mad Men" star talked about the stark life of being a bachelor.

"It's fine," the 46-year-old actor told InStyle. "It's hard. It's hard to be single after being together for a long time. It's really hard. It sucks."

Hamm and Slate have not confirmed they are dating. But they might, eventually. Who knows? Only time will tell.

The rumored couple appear on-screen together in "Aardvark." The movie follows Josh (Zachary Quinto) and his famous brother Craig (Hamm) who reunited after spending several years apart. Having trouble living under the shadow of the popular TV actor, Josh decided to see a therapist named Emily (Slate). Somehow, Craig starts his own connection with her.

