Joy-Anna Duggar News: 'Counting On' Star and Husband Admit to Breaking Duggar Courtship Rule

Facebook/CountingOnTLC Featured in the image are Joy-Anna Dugar and husband Austin Forsyth.

Newly weds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth admitted to breaking a major Duggar courtship rule.

The couple made headlines when they announced their engagement. However, something else also happened during that day, and it was caught on camera. Many of the "Counting On" fans know that the Duggars have a rule that they are limited to only side hugs during courtship, but when the 19-year-old Duggar girl said "yes" to her now-husband, the two shared a full hug.

"We're humans and sometimes we don't always abide perfectly by our rules," Forsyth admitted to host Daphne Oz during the two-part"Counting On" reunion on TLC. "We try. That was a real hard try," he added.

Duggar, on the other hand, shared that she was not aware of being filmed during the proposal. "I didn't even notice that they were there," she explained. "I thought it was just us there, and that was really special," she went on to say.

Her husband added, "Those cameramen look like trees."

Dugar also expressed that she did not even expect that there was going to be any proposal at all because there seemed to be no cameramen in sight.

Forsyth popped the question to Duggar back in March, and the two tied the knot two months later, despite previous reports saying that they were going to get married on October.

In other news, there are rumors that the young couple is expecting their first child, despite being married for only a couple of months.

The speculation stemmed from an OK! Magazine's recent interview with her father, Jim Bob Duggar, who said that his newly wed daughter and her husband are likely to "have a little one on the way."

Although he quipped, "You never know what will happen." The Hollywood Gossip thinks that he is well aware of everything that is going to happen and that he just does not want to give away too much information because of their reality show, "Counting On."

Fans will have to wait and see if there is indeed some truth to the pregnancy rumors.

"Counting On" season 3 concludes on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, but it will be back with new episodes on Sept. 11.